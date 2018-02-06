AP source: Mavs' Seth Curry set for season-ending surgery

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry will have surgery for a stress fracture in his lower left leg, an injury that has sidelined him all season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.

The season-ending procedure is planned because the injury wasn't healing fast enough on its own, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the surgery hasn't been announced.

The surgery will likely be this week, the person said, and the younger brother of Golden State star Stephen Curry is expected to be ready for next season.

Dallas had planned to start Curry alongside rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr., the No. 9 pick in last year's draft. The 27-year-old was coming off his best season, averaging 12.8 points and shooting 43 per cent from 3-point range in his first season with the Mavericks in 2016-17.

Curry's injury made Wesley Matthews the primary starter at shooting guard when the Mavericks were planning for him to open the game at small forward.

The change also resulted in Dirk Nowitzki having a fellow German starter most of the season in power forward Maxi Kleber, a 26-year-old rookie from the same hometown, Wurzburg. Nowitzki has started primarily at centre rather power forward, his more natural position.

Since a season-best four-game winning streak, the Mavericks are on a 4-12 skid that has dropped them back to the bottom of the Western Conference. They finish a four-game trip out West against Stephen Curry's Warriors on Thursday.

Seth Curry, a former Duke standout, struggled in his famous brother's shadow for his first two seasons, playing just two games each time while bouncing among three teams.

Dallas signed him to a two-year deal after a solid showing in 44 games with Sacramento in 2015-16. Curry will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

