Bayern routs Paderborn 6-0 to book German Cup semifinal

BERLIN — Bayern Munich booked its place in the German Cup semifinals with a 6-0 win at third-division leader Paderborn on Tuesday.

Jupp Heynckes' 19th victory from 20 games since returning as coach keeps his side on track to repeat the 2013 treble of his previous stint in charge. Bayern is 18 points clear in the Bundesliga and likely to wrap up the title in record time, next faces Turkish side Besiktas in the Champions League, and has only two more games to win to reclaim the German Cup.

Paderborn made a bright start and defender Sebastian Schonlau thought he'd scored early on, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

It was a wake-up call for Bayern, which scored some 10 minutes later through Kingsley Coman. Robert Lewandowski played Thomas Mueller through and Arjen Robben then mishit the ball, but it fell kindly for Coman to blast past goalkeeper Michael Ratajczak.

Coman crossed for Lewandowski to take the ball on his chest and score with an acrobatic finish a few minutes later, and Joshua Kimmich made it 3-0 before the break, when he looked to play in a teammate before beating Ratajczak at his near post.

Corentin Tolisso, who came on for the injured Mueller in the first half, added the next with a header from James Rodriguez' corner less than 10 minutes into the second half.

Robben wrapped it up with two goals in the final five minutes.