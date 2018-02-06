Colts have a new coach in Patriots' Josh McDaniels
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have hired Josh McDaniels as their coach.
The hiring of the New England Patriots' offensive
Contract terms were not immediately available. A news conference has been scheduled for Wednesday.
McDaniels was New England's offensive
McDaniels won five Super Bowl rings with New England and went 11-17 as Denver's head coach in 2009 and 2010.
