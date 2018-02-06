Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho out weeks with ankle injury

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho has been ruled out for "several weeks" with an ankle injury.

The Bundesliga club says a scan revealed the 17-year-old Sancho suffered a ligament injury on Friday in the Bundesliga win at Cologne.

Sancho, who became the first English player to start for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, has made six appearances in the league since joining from Manchester City in the summer.

Sancho is the second Dortmund player to suffer an injury in recent days after Andrey Yarmolenko.

Marco Reus is working on his comeback and Mario Goetze is also back training with the team after overcoming back problems.