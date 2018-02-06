Knicks' Porzingis leaves with apparent left knee injury
NEW YORK — All-Star Kristaps Porzingis left the Knicks' game against Milwaukee in the second quarter with an apparent left knee injury.
Porzingis dunked with 8:46 left in the half Tuesday and landed awkwardly, crashing to the court and holding his left knee. He was eventually helped up and taken to the locker room.
Porzingis had scored 10 points before he was hurt.
