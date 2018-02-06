Sports

Leafs' goaltender Andersen participates in full practice after leaving game

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen was back on the ice for practice Tuesday, one day after being struck in the head and leaving a game against Anaheim.

Andersen was hit by Ducks forward Corey Perry's left skate during the second period of Monday's 7-4 victory and didn't return. But he was a full participant during team drills at practice the next morning.

Andersen has had neck- and head-related injuries throughout his five-year NHL career.

He was sidelined by upper-body injuries believed to be head- and neck-related over three different stints last season — his first with the Leafs — missing six games.

The 28-year-old Andersen has started in 45 games for Toronto this season. He has posted a 25-15-4 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average.

