Raptors now trail Celtics by one game for first place in NBA's Eastern Conference

TORONTO — Kyle Lowry had 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Boston Celtics 111-91 on Tuesday night.

Toronto now trails Boston by one game for first place in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

C.J. Miles chipped in 20 points on 5 of 7 shooting from three-point range as the Raptors (37-16) improved to 8-3 in their past 11 games. DeMar DeRozan added 15 points and six assists as Toronto improved to 22-4 at Air Canada Centre this season.

Terry Rozier III had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench as Boston (39-16) had its four-game win streak snapped. The Celtics won the only other meeting between the two clubs 95-94 on Nov. 12 in Boston.

Kyrie Irving, who returned after missing three games due to a right quad contusion, added 17 points and three assists. Jaylen Brown finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Toronto held an 83-60 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Lowry and DeRozan each had 10 points in the fourth for the Raptors while Irving paced the Celtics with seven third period points.

Boston was held to just 39 per cent shooting from the field through three.

Lowry had 13 points and five rebounds in the first half as Toronto led 58-37 at the break. Delon Wright added 11 points in 11 minutes on 5-of-6 shooting.

Toronto's bench took over in the second quarter going on a 23-11 run in a 6:39 span to push the Raptors lead to 44-29.

Boston shot just 39.5 per cent from the field in the first half. The 37 points scored were the fewest first half points by a Raptors opponent this season.

Lowry's 10 points in the first quarter helped Toronto build a 22-18 lead. The Raptors guard went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first while Serge Ibaka added six points and three rebounds.