OLYMPIC PREVIEW: Canadians take their ice expertise to Pyeongchang Games

The ice at the 2018 Winter Olympics will have a Canadian feel.

Mark Messer (long-track speedskating), Hans Wuthrich (curling) and Don Moffatt (hockey) are the Canadian "icemeisters" in Pyeongchang. They've now made ice at a combined 11 Winter Games.

The Canadian Press spoke to them in the months leading up to the 2018 Games about their experiences. These interviews have been edited and condensed.

Hans Wuthrich, Gangneung Curling Centre

Wuthrich was curling's chief ice technician for both the 2010 Vancouver Games and 2014 Olympics Sochi. The 60-year-old from Gimli, Man., was appointed to Pyeongchang by the World Curling Federation.

CP: How knowledgeable is South Korea about curling?

Wuthrich: They've been into curling for a while. They have a couple of good teams. They have some curling clubs in South Korea. They just don't know the real technical things. But they're good about getting stuff done compared to Russia.

CP: Why was the floor jackhammered and repoured?

Wuthrich: (At) the curling venue, our floor was no good so we had to take it out. It was cracked and uneven. They didn't put enough rebar in it. It was really a big deal. The World Curling Federation allows for six millimetres (difference) from end to end or side to side and it was out 55. It was out almost two inches.

CP: Why do you think Canadian icemakers are in such demand at Winter Olympics?

Wuthrich: Mark Messer is a legend in that and he's proven that over and over. I guess we're good in what we do and consistently good at it. Not just every now and then.

CP: Why do you like making ice at the Olympic Games? Where do you get your joy?

Wuthrich: The Olympics are just way different. There's no comparison. Different people come there to win a medal, a gold medal. These people trained all their life to get to the Olympics to win a medal. It's way different than winning $50,000 in a Slam or a Canadian championship. The security is different, the hype is different. It's hard to explain.

CP: What Canadian item have you put under the ice over the years?

Wuthrich: Nothing. We were warned in Vancouver not to stick anything in the ice because it will be our last event.

---

Don Moffatt, Gangneung Hockey Centre, Kwondong Hockey Centre, practice rinks

The 59-year-old from Peterborough, Ont., lives in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was the lead ice technician in 2006 in Turin, Italy, and supervisor of hockey ice in 2010. He's also worked several NHL outdoor and all-star games.

CP: What made you want to work another Winter Olympics?

Moffatt: In Italy, I was just part of a crew. In Vancouver I was a supervisor, so I basically oversaw Canada Hockey Place and worked with all the drivers and scheduling and stuff. This time, I'm totally in charge of all the hockey events. I'm overseeing everything from ordering all the equipment, ordering all the painting supplies, picking the staff, deciding who gets to work as ice resurfacing drivers. Anything to do with the field of play in the four hockey rinks.

CP: What goes into making hockey ice in Pyeongchang that is unique?

Moffatt: The climate is very similar to Colorado. We're at the same latitude, just on the other side of the world. Up until the Olympics there were five rinks in the entire country, so there's not a lot of experience. I was having a hole filled in one of the floors. They filled the hole with concrete and then put varnish over top of it. Any icemaker knows you can't freeze ice on top of varnish. Then it took somebody two days on their hands and knees to grind all that varnish off.

CP: An organizing committee will often bring in outside expertise, but it can be a sensitive situation as the host city takes pride in their own people putting on the games. Have you run into that?

Moffatt: The Korean guys are awesome. I would say a lot of the younger guys want to get better and we'll definitely continue to work with them. Some of the older guys are set in their ways. None of the rinks in Korea has two Zambonis. None of them had seen the two-Zamboni resurface and none of them had driven the new electric machines we have from Brantford.

CP: Why are Canadians in demand at Winter Olympics to make ice?

Moffatt: It's very, very, very apparent in Korea, it's just so black and white, and it's passion. It's a passion for the sports that we're involved in and it's a passion for creating the best possible conditions for the best athletes in the world.

CP: What have you stuck in the ice for Canada over the years?

Moffatt: Absolutely nothing and there will be nothing.

---

Mark Messer, Gangneung Oval

Pyeongchang will be the fifth Winter Games for Messer after Calgary in 1988, Salt Lake in 1992, Turin and Vancouver. The 57-year-old Calgarian is the operations manager at the Olympic Oval in Calgary.

CP: How did you start making ice for speedskating ovals?

Messer: I started out as a heavy-duty mechanic. I got into icemaking working at the Saddledome when it opened up in 1983. I did that four years down there with hockey ice. They were looking for icemakers to come to the new Oval. That's when I learned this craft. I never expected as a mechanic in the '80s to be running all over the world, so it's been a great adventure for me.

CP: What's been your most challenging venue to date to make ice in?

Messer: For the Olympics, it was probably Torino. Torino was very behind schedule. They found all sorts of problems with the soil and actually munitions in the ground when they started digging. The building was behind schedule. We ended up doing the test events in December and having the Olympics in February. To this day, I wonder if the building has ever been finished.

CP: What are you proud of in your line of work?

Messer: For me, it's not so much the world records, which are great. When people cross the line and they've got their new personal best, that's what I think myself and our team get a charge out of, when people come across and you see that look of joy in their faces and them pumping their fists.

CP: What makes Canadians so good at making ice?

Messer: As a Canadian, we try to do things as well as we can. There's a pride factor. I don't think we do it so much for the recognition as much as we want to do it right. When you get to that level, it's just too exciting and you don't want to be a factor that makes or breaks it for an athlete.

CP: What Canadian items have you stuck in the ice over the years?