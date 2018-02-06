Sports

Olympic video and VR: Guide to watching without a TV

This 2018 image provided by Comcast Corp. shows Xfinity Stream mobile app with Olympics coverage for Comcast customers. NBC owner Comcast will include online coverage on its TV set-top boxes and TV coverage on its mobile apps to offer viewers one-stop shop to the Olympics. Comcast and other cable providers will also offer the opening ceremony and other events in sharper, ‚Äú4K‚Äù resolution, though with a day‚Äôs delay. (Comcast Corp. via AP)

NEW YORK — Every Olympic event will be streamed live. But to watch online, you'll still need to pay for a cable or satellite subscription.

If you've already given up on cable or satellite TV, you can sign up for an online TV service such as PlayStation Vue or YouTube TV. Otherwise, your video will cut out after a half-hour grace period.

The subscription requirement also applies to coverage of 30 events on virtual-reality headsets. That includes 18 live events, or 55 hours.

More than 1,800 hours of online coverage begins Wednesday evening in the U.S. with preliminary curling matches. Friday's opening ceremony will be shown live online starting at 6 a.m. ET, and on NBC's prime-time broadcast on a delayed basis at 8 p.m.

