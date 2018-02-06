Olympic video and VR: Guide to watching without a TV

NEW YORK — Every Olympic event will be streamed live. But to watch online, you'll still need to pay for a cable or satellite subscription.

If you've already given up on cable or satellite TV, you can sign up for an online TV service such as PlayStation Vue or YouTube TV. Otherwise, your video will cut out after a half-hour grace period.

The subscription requirement also applies to coverage of 30 events on virtual-reality headsets. That includes 18 live events, or 55 hours.