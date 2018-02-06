Pistons C Willie Reed suspended 6 games by NBA
Detroit Pistons
Reed was arrested last August on a
The NBA conducted its own investigation into the incident. League officials interviewed all the parties involved and also consulted with a group of domestic violence experts.
Reed will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Pistons face the Brooklyn Nets.
The 27-year-old Reed is averaging 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds this season.
