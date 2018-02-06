South mulls meeting N. Korean request to fuel artists' ship

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea is reviewing whether to meet North Korea's request that Seoul provide fuel to the ferry that transported more than a hundred North Korean artists to the South to participate in performances marking the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Seoul's Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said on Wednesday that North Korea asked the South to supply fuel for the Mangyongbong-92. He refused to confirm how much fuel the North wants. It's also unclear how long the ferry will stay.

Providing the fuel would be a difficult decision for Seoul.