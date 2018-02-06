Stone, Flames top Blackhawks 3-2

CHICAGO — Michael Stone scored with 3:30 left and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks for the second straight game, 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Dougie Hamilton and Sean Monahan also scored for Calgary, and Mike Smith made 34 saves in the opener of a six-game trip. The Flames topped the Blackhawks 4-3 Saturday night on Monahan's overtime goal in Calgary.

Stone connected on a long slap shot from the right point. It looked as if Johnny Gaudreau might have tipped it by Jeff Glass, but Stone was credited with his third goal of the season.

The Blackhawks challenged the play, arguing Gaudreau's stick was above the crossbar. But the officials ruled he didn't touch the puck.

Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane scored for last-place Chicago, which has dropped three in a row. Glass finished with 20 stops.

After Monahan added an empty-netter at 18:09, the Blackhawks got one back on Kane's team-best 21st goal with just a couple of seconds remaining. Coach Joel Quenneville then used his timeout, but Chicago was unable to come up with the tying score.

The Blackhawks got off to a nice start in their first home game since Jan. 24. With Flames forward Micheal Ferland in the penalty box for boarding, DeBrincat beat a screened Smith with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle 3:35 into the first.

It was DeBrincat's fifth goal in the last five games. The rookie winger is second on the team with 19 goals on the season.

Calgary had a 5-on-3 power play for 100 seconds late in the first, but Chicago killed it off. Glass made three saves while the Blackhawks were short-handed.

The Flames responded with Hamilton's ninth goal 1:10 into the second. Monahan and Hamilton skated in for a 2-on-1, and Monahan's centring pass went off Hamilton's left skate and into the net.

The Blackhawks appeared to get the go-ahead goal off a wild scramble in front 3:53 into the second, but it was waived off after a long delay. The on-ice call was upheld by the referees, but Calgary challenged for goaltender interference and the replay review took Ryan Hartman's score off the board.

NOTES: Blackhawks G Corey Crawford skated again Tuesday morning, but Quenneville provided no timetable for his return. Crawford has missed 18 straight games with an upper-body injury. ... The Flames scratched D Matt Bartkowski and forwards Marek Hrivik and Ryan Lomberg. ... D Connor Murphy (illness) and forwards Lance Bouma and Tommy Wingels were inactive for Chicago.

UP NEXT

Flames: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Blackhawks: Host the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap

___