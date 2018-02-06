Toronto Argonauts re-sign defensive lineman Ken Bishop through '18 season

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts re-signed American defensive lineman Ken Bishop through the 2018 season Tuesday.

Bishop, 29, was limited to five games _ starting four _ last season due to injury. He started 15 contests in 2015, his first season with the Argos.

The six-foot, 306-pound Bishop has 37 tackles and three sacks with Toronto.

The Argos also re-signed American receivers Brian Tyms and Chandler Worthy to new contracts.

Tyms, 28, joined the Argos as a free agent Sept. 14, 2017 after playing in eight games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Tyms had 29 catches for 237 yards and a TD in nine career CFL contests.

Worthy, 24, appeared in four games last season, registering one catch for five yards and a carry for three yards. He also had 11 punt returns for 69 yards and 10 kickoff returns for 136 yards.