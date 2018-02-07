AP source: Clippers, Lou Williams agree to extension

A person with knowledge of the situation says Lou Williams and the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a contract extension.

Williams is averaging 23.3 points during the best season of his career and had been mentioned as a trade possibility in the final year of a contract that is paying him $7 million this season. The person says instead, the Clippers opted to give Williams a new deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the contract extension had not been publicly announced.

Terms of the contract were not provided, but ESPN and Yahoo! Sports reported that Williams would get a three-year deal.

