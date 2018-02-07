Bergeron scores twice, Bruins rout Rangers 6-1

NEW YORK — Riley Nash and Zdeno Chara scored first-period goals and Patrice Bergeron added two in the second to help the surging Boston Bruins swamp the New York Rangers 6-1 on Wednesday night.

The Bruins won for the 18th time in their last 23 games, getting 21 saves from backup netminder Anton Khudobin. The Bruins (33-11-8) are just a point behind Atlantic Division-leading Tampa Bay.

Tim Schaller's goal that made it 4-1 at 7:25 of the second period chased Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and brought boos from the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Sean Kuraly also scored for Boston. Rick Nash scored for New York.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, PREDATORS 2, SO

TORONTO (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored in regulation and again in the seventh round of a shootout in Toronto's victory over Nashville.

Kasperi Kapanen also scored in regulation to help the Maple Leafs win for the sixth time in seven games. Frederik Andersen made 44 saves to improve to 7-1-0 against Nashville.