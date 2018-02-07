Kirkland, Gaudreau score in shootout to lead Admirals past Moose 3-2

MILWAUKEE — Justin Kirkland and Frederick Gaudreau scored in the shootout as the Milwaukee Admirals edged the Manitoba Moose 3-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.

Gaudreau also had a regulation-time goal for Milwaukee (22-20-4), while Bobby Butler opened scoring. Anders Lindback made 31 saves and stopped two skaters in the shootout.

Patrice Cormier and Buddy Robinson supplied the offence for Manitoba (31-10-6), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Eric Comrie turned aside 30 shots in net.