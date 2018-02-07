Lamela's 1st goal in 17 months helps Tottenham win in FA Cup

LONDON — Erik Lamela scored his first goal in 17 injury-troubled months to help Tottenham reach the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over fourth-tier side Newport on Wednesday.

The south Wales club held Tottenham to a 1-1 draw at home 10 days ago but it was outclassed in the replay at Wembley Stadium.

Lamela's close-range finish in the 34th minute came after an own goal from Dan Butler.