OHL Roundup: Kole Sherwood leads Kitchener Rangers past Niagara IceDogs 3-1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Kole Sherwood scored and added an assist as the Kitchener Rangers topped the Niagara IceDogs 3-1 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Jonathan Yantsis had the eventual winner early in the second period for Kitchener (35-15-2), while Connor Bunnaman added some insurance with an empty-net goal. Mario Culina made 44 saves for the win.

Sam Miletic had a power-play goal for Niagara (26-17-7) and Colton Incze stopped 36-of-38 shots.