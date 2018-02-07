Senators forward Alexandre Burrows suspended 10 games for Taylor Hall incident

NEW YORK — Ottawa Senators forward Alexandre Burrows has been suspended for 10 games for serving as the aggressor in an altercation and kneeing New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall in Tuesday's 5-3 win.

The NHL's department of player safety announced the suspension on Wednesday night.

Burrows started the incident by tossing Hall to the ice after a stoppage of play at 10:02 of the second period.

While pinning his opponent to the ice, Burrows threw punches until he was tied up by the official, before continuing the altercation with two knees to the side of Hall's head.

Burrows was assessed two minor penalties on the play, one for cross-checking and another for roughing. He will forfeit US$134,408.60 for the suspension.