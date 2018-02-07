QMJHL Roundup: Huntington, Lafrance each score twice as Tigres down Foreurs

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jimmy Huntington and Simon Lafrance each scored twice as the Victoriaville Tigres downed the Val-d'Or Foreurs 7-1 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Ivan Kosorenkov, Felix Boivin and Maxime Comtois also scored for the Tigres (28-18-6), who have won three in a row. Vincent Lanoue chipped in with three assists.

Mederick Racicot found the back of the net for the Foreurs (18-29-4), who are on a five-game slide.

Anthony Morrone made 16 saves for Victoriaville as Mathieu Marquis kicked out 40-of-47 shots for Val-d'Or.

The Tigres went 2 for 3 on the power play while the Foreurs went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 SEA DOGS 0

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Kevin Mandolese only had to make 17 saves as Cape Breton handed the Sea Dogs their sixth loss in a row.

Brooklyn Kalmikov, Phelix Martineau, Shaun Miller and Ross MacDougall scored for the Screaming Eagles (24-22-6).

Alex D'Orio kicked out 32-of-36 shots for Saint John (12-30-9), which sits last in the QMJHL standings.

---

TITAN 5 WILDCATS 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Mitchell Balmas struck twice and Antoine Morand had a goal and two assists as the Titan snapped Moncton's four-game win streak.

Liam Murphy and Noah Dobson also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (30-14-8) while Evan Fitzpatrick made 30 saves for the victory.

Jeremy McKenna and Alexander Khovanov supplied the goals for the Wildcats (23-22-8). Mark Grametbauer allowed four goals on 14 shots in 30:18 of action for the loss.

---

REMPARTS 5 OLYMPIQUES 4 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Jesse Sutton scored at 2:21 of overtime as Quebec slipped past the Olymiques.

Andrew Coxhead scored twice in regulation while Matthew Boucher and Benjamin Gagne had the others for the Remparts (29-20-5). Antoine Samuel made 19 saves for the win.

Samuel Hatto, Dawson Theede, Anthony Beauchamp and Gabriel Bilodeau scored for Gatineau (26-20-5), which got a 23-save outing from Tristan Berube.

---