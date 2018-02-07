Sevilla beats Leganes 2-0, returns to Copa del Rey final

MADRID — Sevilla has ended Leganes' surprising run in the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla scored early and late through Joaquin Correa and Franco Vazquez to defeat the Madrid club 2-0 on Wednesday, advancing to its second Copa final in three seasons with a 3-1 aggregate score.

Leganes, based just south of the capital, eliminated Real Madrid in the quarterfinals and Villarreal in the last 16.

Sevilla, a five-time Copa winner, will face either Barcelona or Valencia, who play on Thursday. Barcelona, which beat Sevilla in the 2016 final, won the first match against Valencia 1-0 at Camp Nou Stadium.

The final is April 21.

