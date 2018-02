The Latest: Man charged with assaulting AP photographer

PHILADELPHIA — The Latest on Thursday's parade plans for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, and the continuing arrests stemming from violence after Sunday's victory (all times local):

5 p.m.

Philadelphia police have charged a city man with assaulting an Associated Press photographer during street celebrations after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

The arrest was one of eight announced Wednesday stemming from violence and vandalism late Sunday and early Monday.

Police say the AP photographer was struck in the face with his own camera and punched multiple times in the head, suffering cuts, bruises and other injuries. They say the AP photographer was attacked after telling the man he was too busy taking photos to talk with him.

The man was charged with aggravated assault and other counts.

Among the other arrests were a man accused of helping flip a car and two men who police say threw bottles at police vehicles.

11:40 a.m.

Philadelphia is gearing up and shutting down for its first-ever Super Bowl parade, with universities, schools and city offices all shuttering and mass transit being shifted to serve the needs of parade-going Eagles fans.

Practically the entire city will be closed for business for Thursday's celebrations, including all museums, the Philadelphia Zoo and city courts.

The parade starts near the stadium and ends at the art museum steps that Sylvester Stallone climbed in the "Rocky" movies.

Officials say fans should expect dramatic surprises.

Meanwhile, police have begun making more arrests for vandalism that broke out after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl by beating the New England Patriots on Sunday.