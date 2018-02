Watching the Winter Games: A look at Olympic TV highlights

Here's a look at Thursday and Friday TV highlights at the Pyeongchang Olympics (schedule subject to change, all times ET):

THURSDAY

CBC

8 p.m. - Figure skating, team event, men's short program

9:45 p.m. - Figure skating, team event, pairs short program

TSN

6 a.m. - Curling, mixed doubles curling, Canada vs. U.S.

6:30 p.m. - Curling, mixed doubles, Canada vs. China

8 p.m. - Moguls, women's qualifying

9:45 p.m. - Moguls, men's qualifying

11:30 p.m. - Curling, mixed doubles, Canada vs. Finland

Sportsnet

7:30 a.m. - Ski jumping, normal hill, men's individual qualifying

---

FRIDAY

CBC

5:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony pre-show (also airing on CBC News Network, TSN and Sportsnet)

6 a.m. - Opening ceremony (also airing on CBC News Network, TSN and Sportsnet)

7 p.m. - Curling, mixed doubles, Canada vs. Switzerland

9 p.m. - Opening ceremony (tape delay)

Midnight - Snowboard, slopestyle, men's qualifying (joined in progress)

---

TSN

8 p.m. - Snowboard, slopestyle, men's qualifying (TSN 1, TSN 4, TSN 5)

11 p.m. - Snowboard, slopestyle, men's qualifying (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

---

Sportsnet

7 p.m. - Curling, mixed doubles, Canada vs. Switzlerland (Ontario, East)