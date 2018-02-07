WHL: Philp, Volcan star in shootout as Thunderbirds edge Americans 3-2

KENT, Wash. — Noah Philp and Nolan Volcan scored in the shootout as the Seattle Thunderbirds edged the Tri-City Americans 3-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Volcan also had a short-handed goal in the second period for Seattle (27-18-7), while Donovan Neuls added a goal in the first. Liam Hughes made 45 saves and turned away 4-of-5 skaters in the shootout out for the win.

Nolan Yaremko and Morgan Geekie scored for Tri-City (27-17-8). Beck Warm stopped 40 shots in net for the Americans.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Thunderbirds went 0 for 2 and Tri-City was 0 for 5.

---

BLADES 5 ICE 3

SASKATOON — Michael Farren struck twice as the Blades defeated Kootenay.

Max Gerlach put away the winner for Saskatoon (26-25-3) at 5:12 of the third period. Bradly Goethals and Chase Wouters also scored for the Blades.

Colton Kroeker, Colton Veloso and Peyton Krebs scored for the Ice (23-27-3).

---

PATS 5 WHEAT KINGS 2

BRANDON, Man. — Jesse Gabrielle and Cameron Hebig had two goals apiece as Regina sank the Wheat Kings.

Jared Legien had the winner for the Pats (28-22-5) at 10:13 of the second period.

Marcus Sekundiak and Luka Burzan replied for Brandon (29-19-5).