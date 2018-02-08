Aldridge, Spurs hand Suns their most one-sided loss ever
PHOENIX — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points in 28 minutes and the San Antonio Spurs routed Phoenix 129-81 on Wednesday night, matching the most one-sided loss in Suns history.
That record was set in the Suns' 124-76 home loss to Portland in their opener this season.
Patty Mills added 18 points and Danny Green 17 for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray scored 14 before leaving with a sprained ankle in the second quarter. Alex Len scored 14 for the Suns, who shot 34
Phoenix was without leading scorer Devin Booker for the second game in a row due to a hip pointer. Center Tyson Chandler missed the game with a sore neck and Tyler Ulis left with back spasms in the first half.
The Spurs, in the opening game of their annual six-game "rodeo road trip," never trailed against a Suns team that has lost four straight and nine of 10. Phoenix's 38 losses are the most in the NBA.
San Antonio dominated from the opening tip and led 69-31 at the half. The 38-point margin was the largest halftime lead for the Spurs against a team in their history.
San Antonio scored the first 11 points of the game and was up 16-2 after Davis Bertans' tip-in. The Spurs led 28-9 after one, two points off Phoenix's franchise low for a quarter. The Suns missed their first eight shots and were 4-for-24 shooting in the first quarter, 0-for-7 on 3s.
Phoenix never got any closer than 36 points in the second half and trailed by as many as 53 in the fourth quarter.
The Suns averted a 50-point loss with Danuel House's dunk on a fastbreak lob pass with six seconds to play.
TIP-INS
Spurs: The "rodeo road trip" occurs when the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo takes over the AT&T Center. ... San Antonio swept the season series with Phoenix 4-0 and has won 13 of the last 14 meetings. ... Spurs won't play at home again until Feb. 28 (against New Orleans). ... The
Suns: Phoenix started a lineup with the ages 24, 21, 20, 21 and 22. ... Suns are 3-9 without Booker this season. ... Phoenix's franchise record for fewest points in a quarter is seven and for a game is 68. ... With Booker and Ulis hurt, Josh Gray — called up last week from the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns — was the team's' lone healthy point guard. -
UP NEXT
Spurs: at Golden State Warriors Saturday night.
Suns: host Denver Nuggets Saturday night.