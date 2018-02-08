Aldridge, Spurs hand Suns their most one-sided loss ever

PHOENIX — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points in 28 minutes and the San Antonio Spurs routed Phoenix 129-81 on Wednesday night, matching the most one-sided loss in Suns history.

That record was set in the Suns' 124-76 home loss to Portland in their opener this season.

Patty Mills added 18 points and Danny Green 17 for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray scored 14 before leaving with a sprained ankle in the second quarter. Alex Len scored 14 for the Suns, who shot 34 per cent from the field and were 3-of-32 on 3-pointers.

Phoenix was without leading scorer Devin Booker for the second game in a row due to a hip pointer. Center Tyson Chandler missed the game with a sore neck and Tyler Ulis left with back spasms in the first half.

The Spurs, in the opening game of their annual six-game "rodeo road trip," never trailed against a Suns team that has lost four straight and nine of 10. Phoenix's 38 losses are the most in the NBA.

San Antonio dominated from the opening tip and led 69-31 at the half. The 38-point margin was the largest halftime lead for the Spurs against a team in their history.

San Antonio scored the first 11 points of the game and was up 16-2 after Davis Bertans' tip-in. The Spurs led 28-9 after one, two points off Phoenix's franchise low for a quarter. The Suns missed their first eight shots and were 4-for-24 shooting in the first quarter, 0-for-7 on 3s.

Phoenix never got any closer than 36 points in the second half and trailed by as many as 53 in the fourth quarter.

The Suns averted a 50-point loss with Danuel House's dunk on a fastbreak lob pass with six seconds to play.

TIP-INS

Spurs: The "rodeo road trip" occurs when the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo takes over the AT&T Center. ... San Antonio swept the season series with Phoenix 4-0 and has won 13 of the last 14 meetings. ... Spurs won't play at home again until Feb. 28 (against New Orleans). ... The centre Bertans got his fifth start of the season, replacing Pao Gasol. ... San Antonio will travel 6,546 miles on their annual "rodeo trip." Spurs have been taking the trip every year since 2003.

Suns: Phoenix started a lineup with the ages 24, 21, 20, 21 and 22. ... Suns are 3-9 without Booker this season. ... Phoenix's franchise record for fewest points in a quarter is seven and for a game is 68. ... With Booker and Ulis hurt, Josh Gray — called up last week from the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns — was the team's' lone healthy point guard. -

UP NEXT

Spurs: at Golden State Warriors Saturday night.