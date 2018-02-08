AP source: Trail Blazers send Vonleh to Bulls for Rakovic

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Portland Trail Blazers have traded forward Noah Vonleh to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Milovan Rakovic.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the move at Thursday deadline had not formally announced. The trade was first reported by ESPN.

Vonleh, the No. 9 overall pick by Charlotte in the 2014 NBA draft, averaged 3.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 33 games this season, including 12 starts. For his career, Vonleh has averaged 3.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Vonleh, 22 will be a restricted free agent this summer. The move helps Portland get under the luxury tax threshold.

Rakovic currently plays in the Swiss Basketball League. He was originally drafted by Dallas in the 2007 draft, but has never played in the NBA.

___