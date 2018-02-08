Bulls G Dunn out of concussion protocol
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — Bulls point guard Kris Dunn is out of the NBA's concussion protocol, though he will miss at least two more games for Chicago.
Executive
The second-year pro has missed the past eight games and will not play against Minnesota or Washington on Friday and Saturday. Chicago meets Orlando on Monday.
Dunn, averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 assists, was acquired along with Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen from Minnesota in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves on draft night.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball