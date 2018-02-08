Care to become England rugby's most-capped scrumhalf
LONDON — Danny Care will become England's most-capped scrumhalf when he starts for England against Wales in Six Nations rugby on Saturday.
With Ben Youngs ruled out for the tournament because of a knee injury, Care was promoted from the reserves for his 78th appearance to move past 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning scrumhalf Matt Dawson.
Jonathan Joseph takes the place of Ben Te'o at outside
Te'o drops to the bench alongside Richard Wigglesworth, the replacement scrumhalf.
Wales also won its opening game, beating Scotland 34-7.
England: Mike Brown, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Jonny May, George Ford, Danny Care; Sam Simmonds, Chris Robshaw, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Dan Cole, Dylan Hartley (captain), Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Jamie George, Alec Hepburn, Harry Williams, George Kruis, Sam Underhill, Richard Wigglesworth, Ben Te'o, Jack Nowell.