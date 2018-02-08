Carolina places Kruger, Jooris on waivers

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have placed forwards Marcus Kruger and Josh Jooris on waivers.

The team announced the move Thursday and can send either or both to its AHL affiliate in Charlotte upon clearing waivers at noon Friday.

Both players were acquired this off-season , with Kruger coming in from Vegas following the expansion draft and Jooris signing a one-year contract July 1 after playing with Arizona and the New York Rangers last season.

Kruger has a goal and five assists in 48 games this season but was a healthy scratch in Carolina's last game Tuesday night. Jooris has three goals and three assists, but has been a healthy scratch in each of the last eight games and in 24 overall.

