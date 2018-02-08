Sports

CAS rejects appeals by 47 Russians against Olympic bans

The Court of Arbitration for Sport handed down the rulings on Friday, less than nine hours before the opening ceremony.

In this file pool photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during a meeting with the Russian athletes who will take part in the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games. Russian leader has served two four-year presidential terms in 2000-2008 before shifting into the prime minister's seat due to term limits.

The Associated Press / Grigory Dukor

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Sports' highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee had refused to invite the group of Russians, saying it had evidence of alleged doping in Russian sports.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport handed down its rulings Friday, less than nine hours before the opening ceremony.

A vetting process was designed to exclude Russian athletes from the games if IOC officials weren't sure they were clean, even if they hadn't been banned for doping.

An additional 168 Russians had been invited as "Olympic Athletes from Russia," competing in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag.

