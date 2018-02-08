Gasquet advances to Open Sud de France quarterfinals

MONTPELLIER, France — Fifth-seeded Richard Gasquet won a hard-fought all-French match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Thursday to reach the Open Sud de France quarterfinals.

Gasquet, who played against his Davis Cup teammate for the first time on the main tour, prevailed 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3 in more than two hours at the indoor tournament.

"The court is very fast, and he served very well," Gasquet said after facing 14 aces from his rival.