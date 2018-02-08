LaDue snaps tie, Kings pull away late for 5-2 win vs Oilers

LOS ANGELES — Paul LaDue scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play with 5:27 remaining and the Los Angeles Kings pulled away late in a 5-2 victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves for his fourth straight win, although his shutout streak ended at 193:58 — the second-longest in Los Angeles history behind Jonathan Quick's mark of 202:11 in October 2011. Adrian Kempe and Kyle Clifford also scored for the Kings, who are 5-2-0 after losing six in a row.

Drew Doughty got his 300th NHL assist and 400th career point for Los Angeles. Current general manager Rob Blake is the only other defenceman in franchise history to reach both milestones.

Connor McDavid scored for the third straight game and Leon Draisaitl had a power-play goal for the Oilers, who failed to earn a point for the second time in their past eight games (5-2-1). Cam Talbot made 23 saves.

LaDue put the Kings back in front 3-2 at 14:33 of the third period with his second NHL goal. Edmonton challenged for goaltender interference, but the play stood as called.

Alex Iafallo and Anze Kopitar added empty-net goals.

McDavid tied it 2-all at 10:20 of the second by beating Kuemper between his legs, giving him seven goals in his last three games.

Draisaitl cut Edmonton's deficit to 2-1 at 3:28 of the second, scoring the first goal Kuemper allowed after stopping 85 straight shots.

Clifford scored his second of the season to give the Kings a 1-0 lead 1:10 into the first period, and Kempe made it 2-0 just 58 seconds into the second with his 16th goal.

NOTES: Oilers D Adam Larsson missed his fourth straight game following the death of his father. . Kings D Alec Martinez (lower body) missed a second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Kings: Visit the Florida Panthers on Friday night to open a seven-game road trip.

