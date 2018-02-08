Sabres defenceman McCabe out after having thumb surgery
A
A
Share via Email
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres
McCabe had surgery on Wednesday, a day after he was hurt in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks. He played only one shift in the second period, and appeared to be hurt late in the first period following a collision with Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf.
McCabe has three goals and nine assists for 12 points in having played all 53 games this season. He's also third among Buffalo
Buffalo is already down
The Sabres close a five-game homestand in playing the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
___
More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey