Stampeders re-sign defensive back Jamar Wall for 2018 season

CALGARY — Defensive back Jamar Wall is returning to the Calgary Stampeders.

The two-time all-star, who would have become a free agent on Feb. 13, signed a deal Thursday to remain in Calgary.

Wall signed with the Stamps in 2012 and has spent the past six seasons with Calgary. He started all 18 regular-season games last season and finished second on the team with 55 tackles.

"I'm happy to be back with the Stampeders," said Wall. "We have a really good group of players and coaches and I've really enjoyed my six years here. It's a great city, a great organization and it's a privilege to play for our fans. I'm looking forward to the new season."

Wall has 305 tackles, 18 interceptions, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three special-teams tackles, two sacks and 42 knockdowns in 97 career regular-season CFL games. He has also appeared in six playoff games and three Grey Cups.

The 30-year-old played collegiately at Texas Tech, where he was a three-year starter, recording 185 tackles and nine interceptions over four seasons.