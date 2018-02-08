Steelers name Bradley, Dunbar as defensive assistant coaches
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled a portion of their defensive coaching staff Thursday, hiring Karl Dunbar as defensive line coach and Tom Bradley as defensive backs coach.
Bradley replaces Carnell Lake, who stepped down after seven seasons Wednesday, citing an urge to spend time with his youngest son as he finishes his high school career in California. Dunbar will take over for John Mitchell, who will move into a role as assistant head coach.
Dunbar spent the last two seasons as defensive line coach at Alabama. He previously spent 11 seasons as a defensive line coach in the NFL, with stops in Chicago, Minnesota, Buffalo and the New York Jets.
Bradley worked the last four seasons as defensive
