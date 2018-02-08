Suns acquire point guard Elfrid Payton from Magic

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns acquired point guard Elfrid Payton from the Orlando Magic on Thursday for a second-round pick this summer.

Payton is averaging a career-high 13.0 points and shooting career bests of 52.0 per cent from the field and 37.3 per cent from 3-point range this season. He also is averaging 6.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

"We are excited to add a player of Elfrid's calibre to our young core," Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said a team release. "Elfrid is an athletic point guard who has good size, length and a feel for the game. We think he'll be a great fit with our team."

Payton is in his fourth NBA season.

The pick sent to Orlando was secured by the Suns along with guard Troy Daniels in a deal with the Grizzlies in September.

To make room for Payton, the Suns waived injured guard Isaiah Canaan. He broke his left ankle Jan. 1 and had surgery Feb. 1.