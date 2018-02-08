Ticats sign quarterback Moniz, offensive linemen Blaser and Freeman

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed quarterback Bryant Moniz and offensive linemen Casey Blaser and Wil Freeman on Thursday.

All three players are Americans.

Moniz, 29, has appeared in 38 career CFL games with the Calgary Stampeders (2014-15) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016) as a backup and short-yardage quarterback. The six-foot, 205-pound Moniz has completed 2-of-4 passes for 29 yards and a TD while rushing for 109 yards and six touchdowns in 37 carries.

He was a member of Calgary’s 2014 Grey Cup championship team.

Blaser, 24, spent just over two weeks on Hamilton's practice roster at the end of last season after attending minicamp with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.