White Sox hire longtime pitching coach Duncan as consultant

CHICAGO — The White Sox have hired longtime major league pitching coach Dave Duncan as a consultant.

Chicago said Thursday that Duncan will evaluate video and provide feedback on pitchers throughout the organization. He worked the past four years with the Arizona Diamondbacks as an assistant to the general manager and pitching consultant.

Duncan spent a major league record 32 seasons as a pitching coach and was part of three World Series champions with Oakland and St. Louis under Tony La Russa. He was also pitching coach with Cleveland, Seattle and the White Sox.

Duncan's pitching staffs led their league in ERA four times. He coached four Cy Young Award winners: Chicago's LaMarr Hoyt, Oakland's Bob Welch and Dennis Eckersley, and St. Louis' Chris Carpenter.

