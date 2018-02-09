Blue Bombers sign free agent receiver Adarius Bowman to one-year deal

WINNIPEG — Free agent receiver Adarius Bowman has signed a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 32-year-old was cut on Monday by the Edmonton Eskimos shortly before he was due to receive a $140,000 roster bonus.

Bowman spent the last seven seasons with the Eskimos and had 45 catches for 534 yards and five TDs over 12 regular-season games in 2017. He added five receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns in two playoff contests.

"Adarius will certainly add another level of playmaking ability to our offence," Winnipeg general manager Kyle Walters said in a statement. "He has grown tremendously both on and off the field over his years in the CFL, and we're excited to re-unite him with Matt Nichols and watch him work with our receivers in 2018."

The six-foot-three, 215-pound Bowman had a club-record 120 catches for a league-high 1,759 yards and nine TDs in 2016. Edmonton signed him to a contract extension through 2018 following the record year.

He reportedly made $260,000 last season and was scheduled to make $265,000 this year, including the bonus.

Bowman is a three-time CFL all-star and three-time division all-star. He and Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols previously played together with the Eskimos.