Canada beats U.A.E by 23 runs in World Cricket League qualifier
WINDHOEK, Namibia — Canada's national cricket team beat the United Arab Emriates Friday in the first qualifying stage of the ICC World Cricket League.
Canada beat the U.A.E by 23 runs with a final score of 209 in 49.2 overs.
The victory comes after an eight-wicket win over Oman on Thursday.
Canada is currently in a qualifying tournament with five other countries. The top two teams will advance to the another qualifier for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
