Canadian Olympic snowboarder Laurie Blouin injured in fall, taken to hospital

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin was carried off the course on a stretcher after a nasty training fall at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday.

The reigning world champion in slopestyle fell heavily at Phoenix Snow Park when her board got stuck in a crack after she landed a double jump.

There was no immediate word on the extent of her injuries. Blouin was taken to hospital for further evaluation.

Snowboard Canada said a medical team was assessing her condition.

Blouin, 21, of Stoneham, Que., is competing in her first Winter Olympics.