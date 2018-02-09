Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin to be re-evaluated a day after nasty fall
A
A
Share via Email
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin will be re-evaluated by team medical staff a day after a nasty training fall at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
The reigning world champion in slopestyle fell heavily at Phoenix Snow Park on Friday when her board got stuck in a crack after she landed a double jump.
A team spokesperson said on Saturday that Blouin may still compete and that she is still recovering from the hard fall.
Blouin had been taken to hospital immediately after the fall. The Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement that she was conscious, alert and going back to the athletes' village with a team doctor.
Blouin, 21, from Stoneham, Que., is competing in her first Winter Olympics.
She is also scheduled to compete in the Big Air event in Pyeongchang.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies
-
Trudeau to Facebook: Fix your fake news problem or face stricter regulations
-
Son of Bruce McArthur, the man charged with Gay Village murders, attends court in Oshawa on unrelated charges
-
Police say remains of 6 victims found in Bruce McArthur investigation