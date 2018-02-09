Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin to be re-evaluated a day after nasty fall

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin will be re-evaluated by team medical staff a day after a nasty training fall at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The reigning world champion in slopestyle fell heavily at Phoenix Snow Park on Friday when her board got stuck in a crack after she landed a double jump.

A team spokesperson said on Saturday that Blouin may still compete and that she is still recovering from the hard fall.

Blouin had been taken to hospital immediately after the fall. The Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement that she was conscious, alert and going back to the athletes' village with a team doctor.

Blouin, 21, from Stoneham, Que., is competing in her first Winter Olympics.