Canes send Kruger, Jooris to minors after clearing waivers
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have sent forwards Marcus Kruger and Josh Jooris to their AHL affiliate in Charlotte.
The team announced the moves Friday after both players cleared waivers.
Both of them were acquired this
Kruger has a goal and five assists in 48 games this season but was a healthy scratch in Carolina's last game Tuesday night. Jooris has three goals and three assists, but has been a healthy scratch in each of the last eight games and in 24 overall.
