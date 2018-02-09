Fed Cup: 2017 finalist Belarus set for rookie Germans
A
A
Share via Email
MINSK, Belarus — Aryna Sabalenka will try to get Belarus off to a good start against Tatjana Maria, who will play her first Fed Cup tie for Germany in seven years on Saturday.
Maria is leading Germany because the country's three leading players are unavailable: Angelique Kerber, Julia Goerges, Carina Witthoeft. Neither are Laura Siegemund and Andrea Petkovic. All five featured last year.
Sabalenka and Belarus No. 1 Aliaksandra Sasnovich led the team to their first final last year, losing to the United States 3-2.
Sabalenka won her only previous meeting with Maria last year, while Sasnovich lost her only previous meeting in 2014 with Antonia Lottner, who is making her Fed Cup debut.
"I've changed a lot, she has changed," Sasnovich said. "It's going to be really interesting."
Belarus and Germany are meeting in the Fed Cup for the first time.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket
-
Police say remains of 6 victims found in Bruce McArthur investigation
-
Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies
-
Former Nova Scotia NDP MP Peter Stoffer faces harassment allegations