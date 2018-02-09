Figure skater Gracie Gold begins transition into coaching

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Gracie Gold has decided to transition into coaching, and will join the coaching staff at the Ice Den in Scottsdale.

Gold was part of the American team that won the bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The 22-year-old Gold announced in September that she was stepping away from the sport to seek help for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. She withdrew from her Grand Prix assignments and decided to skip nationals, ending any chance of her competing at the Pyeongchang Games.