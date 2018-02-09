Grizzlies coach Bickerstaff gets $25,000 fine from NBA
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing inappropriate comments toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after an ejection.
The NBA announced the fine on Friday.
Bickerstaff was ejected with 7:41 remaining in the Grizzlies' 92-88 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
___
More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies
-
Trudeau to Facebook: Fix your fake news problem or face stricter regulations
-
Killam's Governor's Plaza development approved for downtown Halifax
-
Son of Bruce McArthur, the man charged with Gay Village murders, attends court in Oshawa on unrelated charges