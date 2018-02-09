Hawks forward Bembry arrested after clocked at 128 mph
Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre Bembry has rejoined the team following his arrest for speeding on an Atlanta interstate.
Bembry posted bond following his arrest early Friday. He was clocked driving a purple Dodge Charger at 128 mph on Interstate 85 about 12:20 a.m.
Bembry has appeared in only 18 games this season and has not played since Dec. 22. He had missed 33 games, including Friday night's game against Cleveland, with injuries. Most recently, he has been held out with a left abductor strain.
Coach Mike Budenholzer says the Hawks "are gathering and have gathered as much information as possible" on the incident.
Bembry, a second-year player from Saint Joseph's, is averaging 4.8 points. He was not available for comment before the game.
