Ireland says it will host US in soccer exhibition on June 2
A
A
Share via Email
Ireland says it will play the United States in an exhibition at Dublin on June 2, a matchup of teams that failed to qualify for the World Cup.
The Football Association of Ireland announced the game Friday. The U.S. Soccer Federation doesn't announce matches until it has a signed contract.
France announced in December it will play the Americans on June 9 in Lyon. The USSF also has not confirmed that game.
Since failing to qualify for the World Cup, the U.S. has played a pair of matches under interim coach Dave Sarachan. The Americans tied 1-1 at Portugal in November and 0-0 at home against Bosnia-Herzegovina last month.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Son of Bruce McArthur, the man charged with Gay Village murders, attends court in Oshawa on unrelated charges
-
Police say remains of 6 victims found in Bruce McArthur investigation
-
Killam's Governor's Plaza development approved for downtown Halifax
-
Trudeau to Facebook: Fix your fake news problem or face stricter regulations