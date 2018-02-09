Jets sign son of def. co-ordinator, to reserve/future deal

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed defensive back Kacy Rodgers II, son of defensive co-ordinator Kacy Rodgers, to a reserve/future contract.

Rodgers II was undrafted out of the University of Miami in 2013 and spent the last two seasons playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL. He had 74 tackles, one interception and three forced fumbles for the Roughriders.

Rodgers II, who attended rookie minicamp with Kansas City in 2014, had a workout with the Jets in December.

The elder Rodgers has been New York's defensive co-ordinator under coach Todd Bowles since 2015.

