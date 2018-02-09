Las Palmas maintains momentum with draw at Athletic Bilbao

BILBAO, Spain — Las Palmas continued to show improvement under new coach Paco Jemez when it drew 0-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

Jemez took over the Canary Islands club in late December and, after a poor start, his team has won two and drawn one of its last four matches to climb to 18th in the 20-team Spanish league.

"We knew this was a tough place to play so a point is a good result," said Las Palmas goalkeeper Leonardo Chichizola, who made several fine saves in the second half. "We have played better in the last three or four matches but we have to keep this going."